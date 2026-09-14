Didi Kühbauer Responds
Gladbach? “That gives me pause…”
LASK coach Didi Kühbauer is reportedly one of the candidates for the head coaching position at Borussia Mönchengladbach—the 55-year-old responded to this rumor on Sunday following the bitter 1–2 loss to Sturm Graz. In doing so, he made it very clear where his focus lies.
Against Sturm, Kühbauer and his team had to cope with their first league loss of the season. Frustration over the narrow 1–2 defeat was still running deep after the match. Kühbauer could hardly hide his lack of enthusiasm for Sturm’s approach. The runner-up had sought safety in defense, the Burgenland native told Sky Sports Austria, adding with regard to the opponent’s build-up play: “‘High and long brings security’ was the order of the day for Sturm today.”
One scene in particular caused quite a stir. In the closing minutes, LASK protested a penalty foul on Florian Flecker, but the call could not be reviewed—due to a power outage at the TV broadcaster, the screen went dark in the final minutes, leaving not only the viewers in front of their screens in the dark but also the VAR monitor.
Germany as a Temptation?
But even off the field, there was a topic causing a stir on Sunday. With Eugen Polanski’s dismissal , the head coaching position at Borussia Mönchengladbach has opened up , and Kühbauer is one of the names now being mentioned as a promising candidate.
Are the rumors of a possible move to the storied German club giving Kühbauer pause? “What’s on my mind is that we lost the game today and that we need to make sure we don’t make those mistakes again. That’s the only thing on my mind today and the only thing that’s making me think,” replied the successful coach, who made it clear that his focus is on the challenges he intends to tackle with LASK.
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