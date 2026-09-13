Child Removal Ruled Inadmissible: Baby James Is Home Again

“A Scenario That Is, in Principle, Conceivable”: Contaminated Pacifier

In conclusion, the judge states: “The fact that this life-threatening condition for James occurred while he was in his mother’s care is not, however, sufficient—given the totality of the circumstances—to justify the emergency intervention, especially since it could not be explicitly established that she administered cocaine (...) The most likely scenario for contamination also explains the mother’s positive test result, as one need only consider the possibility that the mother unknowingly licked a contaminated pacifier and then put it in her son’s mouth—to name just one theoretically plausible scenario.”