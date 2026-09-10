Neos sets Upper Austria a lot of homework

“Not my cup of tea”

Take the issue of German, for example: “40 percent of fourth-graders fail to meet German language standards, but the state says, ‘Not my cup of tea.’” What does he mean by that? In the 2024–25 school year, Upper Austria claimed only 86 percent of the available federal funds for early childhood education. That is “negligent and unambitious,” says Eypeltauer.