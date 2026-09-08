Kühbauer as the Key
Exciting LASK Prediction from Former ÖFB National Team Player
LASK kicks off its Champions League campaign on Tuesday (starting at 6:45 p.m. on the sportkrone.at live ticker) against AEK Athens. Following their miracle victory over Celtic in the qualifiers, coach Didi Kühbauer’s team is expected to go far—even by former Austrian national team player Gernot Trauner.
LASK’s sensational performance against Celtic in the Champions League qualifiers (advancing despite a 0–3 loss in the first leg and an early 0–1 deficit in the second leg) also impressed Trauner, as he explained on the Servus TV show “Sport & Talk im Hangar 7”: “They fell behind and were down 0–4 overall. Then they still managed to turn it around. Hats off to that team effort and that mentality.”
Ever since that match, at the very least, every opponent has been warned about the Linz team. And rightly so, as Trauner notes: “Successes like this bring the team even closer together. The team is now developing a certain confidence that they can win any game. That’s how they’ll approach the matches in the league phase as well.” Their first opponent will be the historic Athens club AEK.
Is promotion possible?
Coach Didi Kühbauer is essential to the success of the double champions. “He can lead a team, bring a team together, and motivate them incredibly,” says Trauner, who retired this past summer.
Accordingly, LASK is certainly capable of achieving a lot in the Champions League, Trauner asserts, and offers this final prediction: “I do believe they can really pull it off and make it through the group stage.”
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