A Showdown Between Kickl and His “Favorite Network”

Human-caused climate change? “I don’t accept that.”

The discussion began with climate change, which Kickl dismissed as “alarmism.” “First it was forest die-off, then the hole in the ozone layer, now it’s climate change.” All of this is just a distraction. And as for people who can’t leave the house when it’s 40 degrees, “it doesn’t help them either if you tell them the world is coming to an end.” He refuses to “accept” the idea that CO2 produced by humans is to blame.