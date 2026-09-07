Kickl on ORF
A Showdown Between Kickl and His “Favorite Network”
When Herbert Kickl makes one of his rare appearances on ORF, you know in advance: a broadside is coming. Against the “establishment” media, the “establishment” parties—simply the “establishment” itself. Buoyed by the election victory of its sister party, the AfD, in Saxony-Anhalt, the leader of the largest opposition party was the last to take a seat on Simone Stribl’s “Sommergespräch.” Climate change, ties to the Identitarians, and why having more children is supposed to solve the pension problem: things got heated.
“Today’s guest on our ‘favorite station,’” the blue party leader hinted with a wink on his Facebook page that afternoon, already signaling the direction the evening would take. He said he would “speak plainly there—about the problems that are a burning concern for people in Austria, about the countless missteps in our country, and about what finally needs to change.”
What exactly are these problems? For Stribl and the ORF, likely the FPÖ’s ties to the Identitarians and the climate crisis; for Kickl and the FPÖ, the “ORF as a propaganda tool” and crime committed by foreigners. Who will get more issues across in the end? Follow the “ORF” summer debate here with the “Krone” starting at 9 p.m.—and vote on Kickl’s performance.
Human-caused climate change? “I don’t accept that.”
The discussion began with climate change, which Kickl dismissed as “alarmism.” “First it was forest die-off, then the hole in the ozone layer, now it’s climate change.” All of this is just a distraction. And as for people who can’t leave the house when it’s 40 degrees, “it doesn’t help them either if you tell them the world is coming to an end.” He refuses to “accept” the idea that CO2 produced by humans is to blame.
It’s even “blasphemy” to attribute it solely to humans. Is there such a thing as human-caused climate change? The FPÖ is the only party that acknowledges climate change—the climate simply changes, and you can’t “fix” temperatures.
Rate Herbert Kickl’s appearance here:
Watch the krone.tv Summer Talks here:
The ORF wraps up its Summer Talks with Herbert Kickl. On krone.tv, the political summer goes into overtime. Following Leonore Gewessler, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Christian Stocker, and Andreas Babler, FPÖ leader Kickl will face questions from political editor Christian Nusser and krone.tv editor Katia Wagner in mid-September.
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