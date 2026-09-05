Smoldering Conflict
Man Broke Into Apartment, Killed Young Woman
Following the shocking murder of a 24-year-old woman in her apartment in downtown Graz, the suspect (23) remains silent. He has so far refused to make any statement regarding the events of Thursday. The “Krone” has, however, learned new details.
A sense of disbelief and grief prevails in Graz after a 24-year-old woman was killed in a prime downtown apartment. As reported, police responded to an emergency call around noon regarding an “apparent violent crime.” In the stairwell of the residential and office building on Bischofplatz, police officers encountered the suspect (23) and arrested him. According to eyewitnesses, the man was covered in blood at the time.
The victim was home alone
During a “Krone” on-site inspection on Friday, hastily swept-up shards of glass lined the hallway leading to the sealed apartment door. The 24-year-old Albanian woman had been living here with her boyfriend (an Austrian). According to police, however, she was likely home alone at the time of the crime, and the suspect forced his way into the apartment.
Hammer used as the murder weapon
As the police reported on Friday, the suspect is the brother of the 24-year-old’s partner. According to “Krone” sources, there appears to have been a long-simmering conflict. The murder weapon is believed to be a hammer.
The State Police Department has not yet confirmed this, nor can it provide any information regarding a motive at this time. During questioning, the man exercised his right to remain silent and refused to provide any details about the course of events or the motive.
“The autopsy was completed on Friday, and interviews with people associated with the suspect and the victim are continuing,” said police spokesperson Sabri Yorgun. The 23-year-old is under investigation on suspicion of murder. He was taken to the Graz-Jakomini Correctional Facility.
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