Returnees to Germany
From Dream Beaches to the Hard Courts of Ried
Until this year, he was the national coach of the German beach volleyball team on home sand; now he has returned to Austria and is switching to the hard indoor court: Alexander Prietzel is the new coach of runner-up UVC Ried and has now called the Innviertel team together for the start of training.
Instead of Hamburg, Ried is now his “base.” Instead of at most a handful of players, he now has around 15 in training—and instead of sand, he now has a hard indoor court beneath his feet: Alexander Prietzel! For eight years, the Steyr native worked (successfully) in Germany and had served as the national beach volleyball coach in Hamburg since 2021.
Return to Ried
“I spent ten years on the most beautiful beaches in the world—but what matters to me is the sparkle in the athletes’ eyes! I have that here just as much,” says the Steyr native, who turned down a “beach” offer from another country: “I didn’t want to start from scratch again.” The Linz Steelvolleys also had their offer for their top women’s team turned down: “The offer didn’t match my expectations.” The package from Ried, however, certainly did—Prietzel had already worked there a decade ago following successful years in the second division in Perg, before moving to “Beach” after the team’s promotion to League 1. Now he’s making his comeback!
Former captain as assistant coach
“The playing surface doesn’t matter. Sure, the technical requirements are different, but you don’t have to reinvent the sport,” says the 38-year-old new coach of Austria’s runner-up, UVC Ried, where he recently kicked off training. This is the man who now wants to promote personal responsibility among the indoor volleyball players! The same team where Tomek Rutecki now serves as assistant coach following the end of his playing career! And whose team kicks off the AVL season on October 18 at Bisamberg!
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