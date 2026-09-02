From Dream Beaches to the Hard Courts of Ried

Return to Ried

“I spent ten years on the most beautiful beaches in the world—but what matters to me is the sparkle in the athletes’ eyes! I have that here just as much,” says the Steyr native, who turned down a “beach” offer from another country: “I didn’t want to start from scratch again.” The Linz Steelvolleys also had their offer for their top women’s team turned down: “The offer didn’t match my expectations.” The package from Ried, however, certainly did—Prietzel had already worked there a decade ago following successful years in the second division in Perg, before moving to “Beach” after the team’s promotion to League 1. Now he’s making his comeback!