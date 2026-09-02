Fallen Golf Star
Five Years! Tiger Woods Has Lost His Driver’s License
Five months after his car accident in the U.S. state of Florida, golf superstar Tiger Woods has lost his driver’s license! The Martin County Circuit Court revoked the 50-year-old’s driving privileges for five years, but Woods will not have to go to jail...
He had previously pleaded guilty to reduced charges of reckless driving and refusing a breathalyzer test.
As part of the plea agreement, Woods also agreed to pay a fine of $1,500. The charge of driving under the influence had been reduced to reckless driving, as had the charge of refusing a urine test. In court, Woods offered no defense. He was ordered to pay court costs, bringing the legal proceedings to a close.
Woods Changed His Strategy in Court
Woods appeared at thecourthearing early Wednesday morning (local time) accompanied by his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump. Following the hearing, the golf star left the courthouse without comment. Woods had changed his legal strategy prior to the hearing. In his previous plea, the 50-year-old had insisted on his innocence. It was not immediately clear from the database of the relevant court in Martin County what change he had planned.
Woods had been charged with driving under the influence and refusing a urine test in connection with the accident in March. According to consistent media reports, he stated during questioning that he had briefly looked at his cell phone and changed the radio station in his car before his SUV struck the trailer of another vehicle and rolled over. Although a breathalyzer test showed a reading of zero, the 15-time major champion refused to take a urine test.
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