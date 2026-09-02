Five Years! Tiger Woods Has Lost His Driver’s License

Woods Changed His Strategy in Court

Woods appeared at thecourthearing early Wednesday morning (local time) accompanied by his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump. Following the hearing, the golf star left the courthouse without comment. Woods had changed his legal strategy prior to the hearing. In his previous plea, the 50-year-old had insisted on his innocence. It was not immediately clear from the database of the relevant court in Martin County what change he had planned.