Civic Courage in Vienna Ended in a Skull Fracture

Attacker Suffers from Paranoid Schizophrenia

But who was the brutal attacker? A 35-year-old Viennese man who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and is therefore not criminally responsible. “The woman shot me with telematic rays on the tram,” he said as the defendant during the trial. “I followed her to take revenge for what she did.” He then, according to his own statements, also classified the man who chased after him following the assault as part of the “group of telemagneteurs.” “I defended myself with the barbell. It was the wrong decision.”