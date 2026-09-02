Dumbbell Bar as a Weapon
Civic Courage in Vienna Ended in a Skull Fracture
A woman was followed and attacked by a 35-year-old man in Vienna while on her way home. Shortly afterward, the assailant struck a passerby who rushed to her aid over the head with a barbell—resulting in life-threatening injuries and emergency surgery! The mentally ill man offered an unusual explanation for the brutal attacks on his two random victims.
“Thank you very much for your courage that evening,” Judge Christoph Kraushofer says to the tall 29-year-old, whose life took a dramatic turn on February 22. The same was true for a young artist who was on her way home from the Prater to Vienna’s Währing district that evening—when she noticed a young man on the tram: “Even on the No. 1 tram, the man gave me a strange feeling. He then got on the No. 41 tram with me and stared at me.”
Even on the No. 1 tram, that man gave me a weird feeling. He then got on the No. 43 tram with me and kept staring at me.
Die Frau sagte im Landl unter Tränen aus.
Out of fear, the woman called her partner and asked him to pick her up at the Aumannplatz stop. But she arrived there before he did. The man who had been following her actually got off the tram with her. When she asked him, “What do you actually want from me?” the 35-year-old immediately started beating her.
Later, the victim heard “agonized cries for help”
Passersby also heard the terrified screams. A man who was on his way home with his girlfriend after a birthday party didn’t hesitate. “Those were anguished cries for help—you don’t think twice in a situation like that,” he said during the trial. “I saw that people were already taking care of the woman, so I followed the man who was walking quickly away from the scene.”
Those were agonized cries for help—you don’t think twice in a situation like that.
Wiener bewies Zivilcourage, wurde aber selbst zum Opfer.
What he didn’t realize at the time was that the man was carrying a barbell converted into a baton in his backpack. The perpetrator suddenly brought it down on the courageous Viennese man’s head—the man who acted with civic courage suffered a skull fracture, was critically injured, and had to undergo emergency surgery at the AKH that very same night.
Attacker Suffers from Paranoid Schizophrenia
But who was the brutal attacker? A 35-year-old Viennese man who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and is therefore not criminally responsible. “The woman shot me with telematic rays on the tram,” he said as the defendant during the trial. “I followed her to take revenge for what she did.” He then, according to his own statements, also classified the man who chased after him following the assault as part of the “group of telemagneteurs.” “I defended myself with the barbell. It was the wrong decision.”
Citing a high risk to the public, the jury ordered him to be committed to a psychiatric facility.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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