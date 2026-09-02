GAK Strengthens Its Ranks:
Experienced reinforcement for the red defense!
36-year-old center back Michael Sollbauer has signed a one-year contract with GAK, with an option to extend, and will bolster the Athletiker’s defense immediately.
GAK secures Austrian experience for its back line: Michael Sollbauer is expected to bring additional stability and leadership to the defense. The Carinthia native looks back on an impressive career with well over 400 professional appearances both domestically and abroad.
60 competitive matches for Barnsley in England
Sollbauer made his breakthrough in professional soccer at Wolfsberger AC, where he served as captain and a key player for many years. His consistently strong performances also opened the door for him to play abroad: In England, he made over 60 competitive appearances for Barnsley before moving to the traditional club Dynamo Dresden in the German 2. Bundesliga. After returning to Austria, he joined SK Rapid Vienna. Most recently, he played for SV Ried.
Standing 1.87 meters tall, the center back brings exactly the physical presence and aerial dominance that will strengthen the team’s central defense.
GAK coach Gerald Scheiblehner is delighted: “Michael Sollbauer is a very experienced player who can identify very well with our style of soccer—the way we want to play at GAK in the future. Michael will take on a central leadership role in this team. A major advantage is that he’s in top shape and will be able to help right away.”
“Michael Sollbauer fits this profile perfectly!”
Sports director Andreas Lienhart is pleased: “We specifically looked for a player on the transfer market who would bring even more of a leadership mentality to our team. Michael Sollbauer fits this profile perfectly. He knows the league inside and out, has a wealth of experience from top leagues abroad, and brings exactly the mindset we want in our squad.”
Michael Sollbauer is already eager to get on the field: “I’m really looking forward to my new role at GAK. The club has a great tradition and a loyal fan base—that’s naturally exciting. I want to lead by example with my experience, provide stability to the defense, and do my part to ensure we have a successful season together. I can’t wait to wear the red jersey at the stadium.”
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