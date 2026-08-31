Second blow for Marcel’s family

Every contribution helps

That’s why efforts are now underway to launch a fundraising campaign to at least provide financial support to the two families. “I think it’s at least a small comfort that we can donate together to lift some of the financial burden from their shoulders during this difficult time. Every contribution—no matter how small—is a sign of compassion, solidarity, and support,” says Jürgen Heumayr, local chapter leader and member of the municipal council.