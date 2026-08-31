Involved in an Accident with a Friend
Second blow for Marcel’s family
Following the terrible accident early Sunday morning in Ternberg, Upper Austria, there has been an outpouring of support in the region. The FPÖ in Sierning, where Marcel (26) and Markus (25) were active members, has now launched a fundraising campaign for the families. For Marcel’s relatives, this is the second tragic blow in a short time: His sister died at Christmas.
Even the day after the terrible accident in Ternberg, friends, family, and acquaintances are still deeply shaken. As reported, best friends Marcel G. (26) and Markus R. (25) died early Sunday morning in a devastating accident.
The two young men were regarded by the Sierning chapter of the FPÖ as extremely dedicated, honest, and upright. “You could always count on them. They were always the first to pitch in. They really wanted to make a difference and help out,” recall their friends.
Every contribution helps
That’s why efforts are now underway to launch a fundraising campaign to at least provide financial support to the two families. “I think it’s at least a small comfort that we can donate together to lift some of the financial burden from their shoulders during this difficult time. Every contribution—no matter how small—is a sign of compassion, solidarity, and support,” says Jürgen Heumayr, local chapter leader and member of the municipal council.
“We will miss Markus and Marcel”
Manfred Haimbuchner, head of the Freedom Party in Upper Austria, is also deeply saddened by the tragedy: “It is with great sorrow that I learned that two young comrades-in-arms from our community have tragically passed away. My sincere condolences go out to their families, loved ones, and friends. I wish them much strength and solidarity during this difficult time. We will miss Markus and Marcel.”
For Marcel’s family, this is not the first tragedy they have had to face together in the recent past: on December 24 of last year, of all days, one of Marcel’s older sisters died. And now this next tragedy...
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