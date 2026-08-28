Wels Faces Nearly Ten Months of Traffic Chaos

Trucks are not actually allowed to take the shortcut. “There is a general truck ban in the city, with the exception of traffic to and from specific destinations. That’s why I hope this regulation will also be strictly enforced,” says City Councilor for Transportation Stefan Ganzert (SPÖ), calling on the police to do their part. “As a city, we’re really just bystanders when it comes to the Asfinag construction site. I also wonder why the total closure has to last ten months. But there must be reasons for it,” Ganzert continues.