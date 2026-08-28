Closure of the Westspange
Wels Faces Nearly Ten Months of Traffic Chaos
Things really got busy on Wels’ Westspange this summer. During the summer break, a flood of traffic rolled from north to south and back again. Starting September 15, the Westspange will be closed, and a large-scale detour will be put in place. However, there is also a shortcut—right through the city center.
The city of Wels faces ten months of traffic chaos! From September 15 through early July 2027, the A8 will be closed from the Wels-West interchange to the Voralpenkreuz. Anyone coming from Germany or the Innviertel region and heading toward Salzburg or Graz will be rerouted via the A25—see map. As an alternative, drivers can take the significantly shorter route via the Wels Osttangente, which has numerous traffic lights.
There is a driving ban in place for long-haul trucks. Only traffic to and from its destination is permitted. I hope the police will enforce this strictly.
Stefan Ganzert, SPÖ-Stadtrat
Trucks are not actually allowed to take the shortcut. “There is a general truck ban in the city, with the exception of traffic to and from specific destinations. That’s why I hope this regulation will also be strictly enforced,” says City Councilor for Transportation Stefan Ganzert (SPÖ), calling on the police to do their part. “As a city, we’re really just bystanders when it comes to the Asfinag construction site. I also wonder why the total closure has to last ten months. But there must be reasons for it,” Ganzert continues.
However, there has always been good communication with Asfinag. Mayor Andreas Rabl (FPÖ) confirms this: “We’ve managed to flip the construction site and move the closure to the south. This is important in light of the 2027 State Garden Show. This way, visitors coming from the south can stay on the Westspange. For visitors from the north, we’re building two large parking lots in Wels-West and near the Wels-Nord exit.”
Another piece of good news for Asfinag project manager Manuel Prentner is that the noise barrier construction sites near Wels-Wimpassing and Marchtrenk, as well as the ÖBB bridge work near Wels-Ost, will be completed by mid-September.
After a short summer break, the second construction phase is scheduled to run from mid-September 2027 through the end of June 2028. This phase will likely proceed without a total closure. The reason: The tunnel ventilation system must already be upgraded to handle a potential fire. “Traffic will be able to enter the tunnel on the southbound carriageway using one lane in each direction,” Asfinag stated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.