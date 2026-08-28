Election Poll
In Linz, Too: A Neck-and-Neck Race for First Place
The poll results from Linz are also quite telling: While a recent Spectra survey at the state level— as reported —shows the FPÖ ahead of the ÖVP, a remarkable shift is also emerging in the state capital. A Hajek poll commissioned by the Linz FPÖ shows the Freedom Party and the SPÖ tied for the first time.
The survey was conducted from June 3 to 25 among 806 eligible voters in Linz. Respondents were surveyed by phone and online. The results of the “Sunday poll”: According to pollster Peter Hajek, the SPÖ and FPÖ are each in the 25 to 30 percent range. Trailing far behind are the ÖVP and the Greens, each with around 15 percent.
The SPÖ has always been the undisputed No. 1
With just over a year to go before the 2027 municipal council election, a political neck-and-neck race could be taking shape. For decades, the SPÖ was the undisputed number one in Linz; in the 2021 municipal council election, it still garnered 34.4 percent, while the FPÖ received 17.9 percent. Although the current poll is only a snapshot, the gap between the two parties would appear to have practically disappeared.
“A poll is not yet an election result”
FPÖ city chairman Michael Raml, who will lead his party into the 2027 election as the top candidate, naturally sees this as a boost. “The SPÖ has lost its decades-long lead in Linz. For the first time, first place is completely up for grabs,” says Raml. At the same time, he warns against viewing the numbers as a foregone conclusion: “A poll is not yet an election result. The SPÖ has a strong organization and will mobilize everything it can.”
Nearly One in Two Is Dissatisfied
The general mood in the city is also noteworthy: 43 percent of those surveyed believe that Linz is heading in the wrong direction, while 40 percent view its development positively. 17 percent did not respond.
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