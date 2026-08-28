In Linz, Too: A Neck-and-Neck Race for First Place

“A poll is not yet an election result”

FPÖ city chairman Michael Raml, who will lead his party into the 2027 election as the top candidate, naturally sees this as a boost. “The SPÖ has lost its decades-long lead in Linz. For the first time, first place is completely up for grabs,” says Raml. At the same time, he warns against viewing the numbers as a foregone conclusion: “A poll is not yet an election result. The SPÖ has a strong organization and will mobilize everything it can.”