Semiannual Financial Report
Significant Profit Increase at Raiffeisenlandesbank OÖ
Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich (RLB OÖ) has significantly improved its results in the first half of this year “amid a challenging environment.” Net income for the period rose by 452.6 million to 833.2 million euros, the company announced on Friday.
Operating income also improved significantly—by 611.8 million to 879 million euros. “The first half of 2026 was extremely successful for RLB OÖ. We were able to further strengthen our capital base, grow our operating business, and at the same time drive forward key projects for the future,” summarized CEO Reinhard Schwendtbauer.
The bank grew in key customer segments. In addition to stable operating performance, the “strong performance of equity-accounted investments” (i.e., significant equity investments in companies) in particular shaped the results, the bank noted, referring to companies such as the steel group Voestalpine and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI).
Stable Operational Performance
According to the report, operating business remained at a consistently high level. The bank reported a financing volume of 26.5 billion euros as of the end of June 2026—an increase of three percent. Net interest income rose by 1.4 percent to 274.5 million euros. Net fee and commission income increased by 10.2 percent to 123.5 million euros.
Deposits and liabilities to customers remained stable at 14 billion euros. The Group’s total assets, at 49.2 billion euros, had “increased slightly” compared to the figure at the end of 2025 and “remain at a high level.”
RLB OÖ’s capital base was further strengthened in the first half of 2026. The common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio improved by 0.3 percentage points to 19.6 percent compared to the end of 2025, while the total capital ratio improved by 0.1 percentage points to 21.1 percent. “Our strong capital base is a significant competitive advantage,” said the CEO.
Groundbreaking for New Group Headquarters
In the first half of this year, RLB OÖ implemented numerous strategic initiatives. A particular milestone was the start of construction on the new corporate headquarters in Linz’s Neustadt district—the groundbreaking ceremony took place in May. In the future, up to 1,000 employees are expected to work there.
According to the report, a comprehensive organizational realignment was implemented in the corporate banking division to consolidate responsibilities and leverage synergies. At the same time, the bank’s market presence in Germany was further strengthened, and the former Southern Germany branch was upgraded to the “Germany Branch.”
Despite a continuing challenging economic and geopolitical environment, the bank expects “continued stable operational performance” for the second half of the year. It intends to “consistently continue” its investments in digitalization, sustainable infrastructure, modern payment solutions, and the further development of its business model.
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