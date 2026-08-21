LASK, Rapid, and the rest: Here’s how good their chances are!

Austria Needs a Miracle

Austria, on the other hand, faces a monumental task. After the 0–2 loss at Sporting Braga, “Football Meets Data” has all but written off the “Violets.” The Violets’ chances of advancing are calculated at just five percent. On Thursday (8:30 p.m.), they’ll need a miracle against the Portuguese. But as we all know, soccer is always good for a surprise…