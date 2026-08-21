All but a sure thing
LASK, Rapid, and the rest: Here’s how good their chances are!
Halftime in the final qualifying round! Here’s how the Austrian Bundesliga clubs stand in their quest to reach the European Cup group stage...
It was a bitter 0-3 loss to Celtic Glasgow. LASK struggled with an ineffective performance in Scotland during the Champions League playoff. Ahead of the second leg next Tuesday (9 p.m./live on the sportkrone.at live ticker), the task ahead is now incredibly challenging. According to the statistics platform “Football Meets Data,” Linz’s chances of advancing are now down to just four percent.
90 percent for Salzburg
Things are looking better for Salzburg in the Europa League playoff! The “Bulls” secured a 1-0 last-minute victory on Thursday in the first leg against Sweden’s surprise champions, Mjällby AIF. Despite the narrow lead, the Mozart City team—at least according to the data model—is virtually through: A 90 percent chance speaks for itself ahead of Thursday’s second leg (7 p.m.)!
Rapid Now Slight Favorite
And what’s the outlook for the Vienna clubs in the Conference League playoffs? Let’s start with the good news: After the 2-2 draw at Heart of Midlothian, Rapid’s chances of advancing stand at 62 percent. It’s still anyone’s game, but with the home crowd behind them, Rapid heads into Wednesday’s (6:45 p.m.) second leg against the Scots in Hütteldorf as the slight favorite.
Austria Needs a Miracle
Austria, on the other hand, faces a monumental task. After the 0–2 loss at Sporting Braga, “Football Meets Data” has all but written off the “Violets.” The Violets’ chances of advancing are calculated at just five percent. On Thursday (8:30 p.m.), they’ll need a miracle against the Portuguese. But as we all know, soccer is always good for a surprise…
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