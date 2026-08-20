Heated exchange! Hoeneß attacks Klopp and the DFB

“Friendly takeover” at the DFB?

What particularly irks Hoeneß is the role of Klopp’s longtime advisor, Marc Kosicke, who is set to serve as assistant coach for strategy, development, and innovation at the DFB. “What I don’t like about this whole situation is that his advisor, Marc Kosicke, was brought in as part of the deal. I don’t know exactly what he’s supposed to do there. I think that’s a problem,” criticized the longtime Bayern executive. Hoeneß went even further: “The whole thing strikes me as a ‘friendly takeover.’ Klopp and Co. have taken over the DFB, and I think that’s wrong.”