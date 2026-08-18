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After a brief escape

Serial burglar caught red-handed

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18.08.2026 09:29
The 49-year-old was arrested. (Stock photo)
The 49-year-old was arrested. (Stock photo)(Bild: Kerschbaummayr Werner)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

It was, of all things, the 13th break-in in which a 49-year-old serial offender in Vöcklamarkt (Upper Austria) was caught by the police. The local man was discovered on a company property and was apprehended by officers after a brief escape.

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The suspect was on company property around 2:40 a.m. on Monday and was attempting to steal various items. When the police arrived with several patrol cars, the 49-year-old tried to evade arrest and attempted to flee on foot. However, he was caught up with by a police officer from the Frankenburg Police Station, who brought him to the ground, thereby preventing his escape and arresting him. The police officer sustained minor injuries in the process.

No Identification on Hand
It was initially impossible to identify the suspect because he was not carrying any documents and refused to give his name. His fingerprints ultimately led to his identification. It quickly became clear that the suspect was a serial burglar who was believed to have previously committed break-ins in two industrial areas in the Vöcklabruck district.

Stolen goods found
The 49-year-old is suspected of having committed 13 burglaries to date. Further investigations are still ongoing.
Stolen goods were found and seized during a voluntary search. On the orders of the Wels District Attorney’s Office, the 49-year-old was admitted to the Wels Correctional Facility.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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