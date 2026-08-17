If the federal government cuts spending, taxpayers should get money

Money for taxpayers—right in an election year?

However, she did announce a new bonus—for all taxpayers. “If we consolidate the budget, implement more reforms, and then have some leeway, that shouldn’t be squandered again.” Instead, a so-called “reform dividend” should be distributed: If the federal government exceeds its deficit target, no one—no ministry, no coalition, no election campaign—should be allowed to immediately squander that surplus on new spending initiatives. Under the reform dividend, half of every euro the government saves beyond the agreed-upon budget targets would automatically go toward debt reduction, while the other half would go to working people in the form of tax relief.