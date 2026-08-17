Is a turning point on the horizon?
Chancellor as the Wild Card in the Dispute Over Heat Relief
A decisive statement from the chancellor could help overcome several political obstacles at once. On Monday, Prime Minister Christian Stocker is expected to make the long-running dispute over heat relief a top priority and, in doing so, possibly also provide clarity within his own party regarding the Climate Protection Act.
After weeks of wrangling, things are now set to move “quickly”: By Wednesday, the coalition aims to reach an agreement on drought aid—as a comprehensive package. This could include interest-free loans, deferrals of farmers’ social security contributions, and perhaps a few cents from Brussels.
Reserves for Possible Flooding
According to sources close to the negotiations, funds from the disaster relief fund are not to be touched. “In case the current drought is suddenly followed by too much rain all at once and money is needed for flood relief,” said one negotiator.
Politically, however, the two sides appear to have found common ground during their initial face-to-face talks. Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig plans to soon submit the climate protection law demanded by the SPÖ for review.
SPÖ Wants to “Tackle the Root Cause”
So far, the only ones blocking it are Totschnig’s ÖVP party colleagues from the Economic Association. “The opportunity to submit comments on the law will not be taken away from anyone, regardless of whether they are members of the Economic Association or not,” according to government sources.
Chancellor and ÖVP leader Christian Stocker is expected to step in as a “wild card” on Monday and lay down the law. “It’s no use just putting out the fire without ever addressing the cause of the fire,” is the response from the SPÖ.
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