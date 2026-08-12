Disney Magic Exclusively at the “Krone” Preview

Be there exclusively before the official premiere

“Krone” readers, however, don’t have to wait until the official premiere: On September 18, 2026, the exclusive “Krone” preview will take place at the Raimund Theater. There will be several chances to enjoy an unforgettable evening of musical theater. The “Krone” is giving away: 15 pairs of VIP tickets & 20 pairs of Category A tickets for the “Krone” preview on September 18, 2026. Fill out the contest entry form by August 26 at 9:00 a.m., enter the drawing, and with a little luck, enjoy some Disney magic at the Raimund Theater!