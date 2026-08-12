Beauty and the Beast
Disney Magic Exclusively at the “Krone” Preview
A classic fairy tale returns to the big musical stage: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” celebrates its grand comeback in September at Vienna’s Raimund Theater. “Krone” readers can experience the spectacular new production even before the official premiere. We’re giving away a total of 15 pairs of VIP tickets and 20 pairs of Category A tickets for the exclusive “Krone” preview on September 18!
When the curtain rises, Belle meets the mysterious Beast, and the first notes of the world-famous melodies ring out, plenty of Disney magic will once again take Vienna by storm. Starting this fall, Artistic Director Christian Struppeck is bringing one of the world’s most successful musicals back to the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien at the Raimund Theater. The grand premiere is scheduled for September 25.
Broadway Hit Returns to Vienna
The musical’s track record is impressive: The original production ran for more than 13 years without interruption on Broadway and was nominated for nine Tony Awards. More than 38 million people in over 17 countries have already experienced the story of Belle and the enchanted prince on stage. For Vienna, the story will be brought to the stage in an impressive new production. The audience can look forward to magnificent sets, dazzling costumes, opulent choreography, and elaborate stage technology.
Well-known hits and a star-studded cast
Of course, the great musical classics are a must. The music is by Oscar and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, with lyrics by Howard Ashman and Sir Tim Rice, among others. Among the best-known songs are “Be Our Guest” and the multi-award-winning title song “Beauty and the Beast.”
Marlene Jubelius as Belle and Dominik Hees as the Beast take the stage in the two lead roles. For Jubelius, the production marks both her first leading role with the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien and her Vienna debut. Hees is already familiar to local musical theater audiences from several VBW productions. Tickets for the “Krone” preview, as well as regular tickets and discounted tickets for “Krone” BonusCard holders for all other performances, are available HERE in the “Krone” ticket shop!
Be there exclusively before the official premiere
“Krone” readers, however, don’t have to wait until the official premiere: On September 18, 2026, the exclusive “Krone” preview will take place at the Raimund Theater. There will be several chances to enjoy an unforgettable evening of musical theater. The “Krone” is giving away: 15 pairs of VIP tickets & 20 pairs of Category A tickets for the “Krone” preview on September 18, 2026. Fill out the contest entry form by August 26 at 9:00 a.m., enter the drawing, and with a little luck, enjoy some Disney magic at the Raimund Theater!
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