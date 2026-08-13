The “Krone” Takes You into the Realm of Animals

ORF Universum in Spectacular 360 Degrees

At the heart of the experience is the immersive main show “Planet of the Animals,” based on footage from ORF Universum’s award-winning nature documentaries. In stunning 24K resolution and as a 360-degree projection, visitors are transported right into the heart of nature. From the depths of the oceans to distant regions of the Earth, animals and their habitats can be experienced from entirely new perspectives. Instead of merely watching, the audience is meant to become an active part of the world on display.