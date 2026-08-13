IMMERSIUM: Vienna
The “Krone” Takes You into the Realm of Animals
Wild animals, spectacular nature photography, and state-of-the-art technology right in the heart of Vienna: “Planet of the Animals,” one of IMMERSIUM’s most popular experiences, is back. The “Krone” is now giving away 30 tickets to the immersive exhibition and inviting its readers on a fascinating journey through our planet’s animal world.
More than 90,000 visitors have already been captivated by “Planet of the Animals – The Immersive Exhibition.” Since July, the experience has been back on display at IMMERSIUM in downtown Vienna—featuring new attractions, additional content, and even more opportunities to explore and participate.
Spanning more than 1,100 square meters across three floors, visitors embark on a roughly 60-minute journey through some of Earth’s most fascinating habitats. The experience combines modern technology, engaging educational content, and stunning images of nature.
ORF Universum in Spectacular 360 Degrees
At the heart of the experience is the immersive main show “Planet of the Animals,” based on footage from ORF Universum’s award-winning nature documentaries. In stunning 24K resolution and as a 360-degree projection, visitors are transported right into the heart of nature. From the depths of the oceans to distant regions of the Earth, animals and their habitats can be experienced from entirely new perspectives. Instead of merely watching, the audience is meant to become an active part of the world on display.
Many New Highlights
For its comeback, “Planet of the Animals” has been comprehensively expanded once again. New additions include extra content for the immersive main show, additional interactive and educational stations, and a new immersive Art Station. The goal is to create a blend of adventure, entertainment, and learning with every visit—right in the heart of downtown Vienna.
Win Tickets
The “Krone” is now giving away a total of 30 tickets to “Planet of the Animals” at Immersium:Wien. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of August 24 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
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