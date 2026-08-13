Exciting Personnel News
“Tough-Guy Coach” Aims to Get Arnautovic and Co. Moving
Following their almost embarrassingly clear elimination against Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the Champions League qualifiers, Red Star Belgrade is now counting on a “tough-as-nails coach”—of all people—to turn things around! Albert Riera, the Spaniard considered one of the biggest coaching flops of all time during his tenure at Eintracht Frankfurt, has apparently been chosen to get Marko Arnautović and Co. moving in the future...
As the media is already shouting from the rooftops, Riera—who has so far enjoyed success primarily in Slovenia as a coach—2022–23 league and cup champion with Olimpija Ljubljana, and cup champion with NK Celje in 2024–25—is set to succeed Dejan Stanković, who resigned immediately after the European Cup defeat.
The 44-year-old Riera most recently worked at Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, where he was relieved of his duties at the end of the 2025–26 season due to a lack of success. His unconventional personal demeanor likely did little to help secure his position at the club, which is now once again coached by Adi Hütter.
At Odds with Key Players
As the successor to Dino Toppmöller—who was highly regarded at the club but had stumbled due to rampant defensive weaknesses—he quickly fell out with key players such as Mario Götze and Jonathan Burkardt. He also never really warmed up to the soccer culture in Germany or the environment in Frankfurt...
In Belgrade, the Spaniard is now set to sign a contract through 2028—after missing out on the Champions League, the minimum goal for the remainder of the season for Serbia’s record champions can only be to defend the league title and win the cup. In addition, the team should likely advance past the group stage in the Europa League.
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