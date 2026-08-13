Reinforcement from Ried: Rapid Deal Now Official!

Structurally, there is “room for improvement”

“Our comprehensive analysis has clearly shown that while we can count on top experts in all areas, we have room for structural improvement in order to optimize the conditions for future athletic success. This involves establishing a better connection between our academy and the professional teams, a necessary reduction in our injury-related downtime, and ensuring that the unified soccer development plan—developed with the management and approved by the executive committee—is consistently implemented across all age groups, from young boys up to the professionals in the Bundesliga. (...) Wolfgang Fiala is to analyze the status quo impartially and independently and develop measures to help us improve rapidly in the areas mentioned. That is another reason why it was important to us that he be able to take on his duties with us as soon as possible,” said Rapid President Alexander Wrabetz.