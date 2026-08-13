"Krone" reported
Reinforcement from Ried: Rapid Deal Now Official!
The deal is now official! What “Krone” had already reported has now been announced by Rapid: Ried’s sporting director, Wolfgang Fiala, is moving to Hütteldorf! An exciting challenge awaits the 38-year-old in Vienna.
Ried’s sporting director, Wolfgang Fiala, had been the subject of persistent rumors in the green-and-white rumor mill, and now the signing is a reality. As “Krone” recently reported, Rapid fan Fiala will take on a new challenge in Vienna.
The former sporting director of league rival SV Ried is set to join Rapid as technical director. Fiala will be responsible at Rapid for the areas of “Performance & Health, player development—from youth and the academy through to the greatest possible transition into professional soccer—the development of coaches at all age levels, and ensuring consistent soccer development and methodology across all youth and men’s teams,” according to a press release from the club.
Structurally, there is “room for improvement”
“Our comprehensive analysis has clearly shown that while we can count on top experts in all areas, we have room for structural improvement in order to optimize the conditions for future athletic success. This involves establishing a better connection between our academy and the professional teams, a necessary reduction in our injury-related downtime, and ensuring that the unified soccer development plan—developed with the management and approved by the executive committee—is consistently implemented across all age groups, from young boys up to the professionals in the Bundesliga. (...) Wolfgang Fiala is to analyze the status quo impartially and independently and develop measures to help us improve rapidly in the areas mentioned. That is another reason why it was important to us that he be able to take on his duties with us as soon as possible,” said Rapid President Alexander Wrabetz.
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