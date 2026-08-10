From “Shaman Clan”
“Contact with the Dead”: Viennese Miracle Healer in Custody
A supposed miracle healer from Vienna is alleged to have swindled a woman from Munich out of a five-figure sum over the past five years. She was arrested in Germany last week. She had promised the 29-year-old that she could establish contact with the afterlife. The woman is said to be part of the Viennese “Shaman Clan.”
The “miracle healer” reportedly approached the woman in Munich in the spring of 2021 and claimed to be able to contact one of her deceased relatives.
Charged Large Sums for “Spiritual Help”
From that point on, the two women met regularly, and the Munich woman paid the fraudster money each time for “spiritual help.” This past May, the 29-year-old realized she had been defrauded and filed a police report against the initially unidentified suspect, authorities said on Monday.
Woman holds Austrian citizenship
The police identified the woman—the 32-year-old holds Austrian citizenship and, according to an online report by the Munich daily newspaper “tz,” is said to reside in Vienna. On August 6, the suspect was arrested in downtown Munich. Following a decision by the magistrate, she was taken to a correctional facility.
Woman Believed to Be Part of Vienna “Shaman Clan”
The woman who was arrested is not one of the shamans “Amela” or “Anna,” whom the“Krone”has reported on repeatedly in the past. Together with their family clan, these women had swindled several million euros from their victims. The woman now arrested in Munich is believed to be part of the clan.
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