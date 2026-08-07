Number Nine Too Strong
Just 2 games, no handshake: Potapova falls short
The world No. 9 was just too much to handle after all! Anastasia Potapova was defeated by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina at the tournament in Toronto. There was no handshake after the match.
Potapova clearly missed out on advancing to the round of 16 at the WTA 1000 tournament. Austria’s No. 1 fell to Svitolina—who had reached the semifinals at the Australian Open—1-6, 1-6 in their third-round match on Thursday. This marked the second consecutive loss for the world No. 27 in her matchups against Svitolina, following their 2022 encounter in the round of 32 in Monterrey.
There was no customary handshake at the net. Due to Russia’s war of aggression against her homeland, Svitolina refuses to shake hands with players from Russia and Belarus. Potapova was born in Russia but now plays for Austria.
“This is just incredible”
“It’s great to have won the match. It’s already late. Thank you so much for staying up so late,” Svitolina told the spectators after her “night shift.” “This is just unbelievable. Such a great atmosphere. So many Ukrainian flags. I’m really happy about the support!”
Rain had really thrown the schedule into disarray, which meant that the match featuring Potapova, ranked No. 24, didn’t start until later than expected. However, the match was over after just one hour.
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