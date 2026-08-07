Just 2 games, no handshake: Potapova falls short

Potapova clearly missed out on advancing to the round of 16 at the WTA 1000 tournament. Austria’s No. 1 fell to Svitolina—who had reached the semifinals at the Australian Open—1-6, 1-6 in their third-round match on Thursday. This marked the second consecutive loss for the world No. 27 in her matchups against Svitolina, following their 2022 encounter in the round of 32 in Monterrey.