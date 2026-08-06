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At least 125 million euros

Diomande to Real! Record transfer for Leipzig finalized

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06.08.2026 16:53
Yan Diomande
Yan Diomande(Bild: AFP/APA/Ronny Hartmann)
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RB Leipzig’s record-breaking transfer is official: Yan Diomande is leaving the German Bundesliga club and has signed a contract with top Spanish club Real Madrid that runs through the summer of 2033!

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According to reports, the transfer fee for the 19-year-old Ivory Coast national team player is at least 125 million euros. This marks the first time the Saxon club has surpassed the 100-million-euro mark with a transfer.

Diomande joined Leipzig from the Spanish club CD Leganés in the summer of 2025 for around 20 million euros and had a strong first Bundesliga season and a solid World Cup. The attacking player was still at RB’s training camp in Saalfelden on Thursday morning before being flown to Madrid by private jet for his medical exam. In the afternoon, the transfer to star coach José Mourinho’s team was made official.

Dembélé Is Now the Most Expensive Bundesliga Transfer
He has now moved into the top tier of the ranking of the most expensiveBundesliga transfers: Until now, Ousmane Dembélé held the record for the most expensive transfer with his move from Dortmund to FC Barcelona in the summer of 2017. Including incentives and bonuses, the deal is said to have cost up to 148 million euros.

At RB Leipzig, Josko Gvardiol had previously been considered the club’s biggest signing following his 2023 move to Manchester City (90 million transfer fee). On the incoming side, Xavi Simons—whom RB signed from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2025 for 50 million euros—was the most expensive player. In any case, Diomande is the first African player to change clubs for a transfer fee in the hundreds of millions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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