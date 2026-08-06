Diomande to Real! Record transfer for Leipzig finalized

Dembélé Is Now the Most Expensive Bundesliga Transfer

He has now moved into the top tier of the ranking of the most expensiveBundesliga transfers: Until now, Ousmane Dembélé held the record for the most expensive transfer with his move from Dortmund to FC Barcelona in the summer of 2017. Including incentives and bonuses, the deal is said to have cost up to 148 million euros.