Disappeared, then videos: Mystery surrounding Serie A soccer player!

An explosive article

The controversy has been fueled by an article in the Zambian newspaper “BolaNews,” which claims to have contacted a close friend of Banda’s, whom they ultimately quote as saying: “Banda is unhappy with how Lecce has treated him. He has worked very hard for the club, but his contract wasn’t handled properly. No one told him that his contract with Lecce was supposed to be extended until 2027. They had him sign a piece of paper in Italian without explaining what it said. They took advantage of his inability to read Italian and didn’t pay him his salary for a month. Lameck deserves better treatment.”