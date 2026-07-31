What's behind it?
Disappeared, then videos: Mystery surrounding Serie A soccer player!
Speculation swirls around pro soccer player Lameck Banda! The 25-year-old has been missing for weeks—his club, Lecce, has been waiting in vain for the Zambian national team player to return. The Italians also have no information about his whereabouts. But now the player has posted a sign of life on Instagram himself, showing that he’s definitely keeping fit. What’s behind this?
Major frustration at Serie A club Lecce. Banda was supposed to be back at the club in mid-July to start preparations for the new season. But as the “Gazzetta dello Sport” reports, the forward never showed up, leaving club officials puzzled and frustrated.
“We haven’t heard from him in days. We keep calling Banda about the medical exam, but we’re not getting a response. One thing is certain: his behavior will have consequences,” says sports director Stefano Trinchera, clearly annoyed. At first, the player had his agent convey that there were problems with his passport. After that, the Zambian national team player could no longer be reached.
Suddenly, two videos
Even his teammates and those closest to him reportedly know nothing about his whereabouts. Yet his wife has recently been posting photos of suitcases and selfies from hotels. And now Banda himself has also sent a sign of life. In two Instagram Stories videos, the soccer player can be seen training intensely: running on the treadmill, doing push-ups, and working out in the weight room.
The key to the mystery appears to be the winger’s contract situation. His contract with Lecce actually expired this summer. The club invoked a unilateral clause and extended it by one year. However, Saudi club Al-Fateh is said to have lured the player with a lucrative offer. Since the two clubs have not yet reached an agreement, the “Desert” club is reportedly considering alternatives. Banda, on the other hand, apparently doesn’t want to let this lucrative opportunity slip away so easily.
An explosive article
The controversy has been fueled by an article in the Zambian newspaper “BolaNews,” which claims to have contacted a close friend of Banda’s, whom they ultimately quote as saying: “Banda is unhappy with how Lecce has treated him. He has worked very hard for the club, but his contract wasn’t handled properly. No one told him that his contract with Lecce was supposed to be extended until 2027. They had him sign a piece of paper in Italian without explaining what it said. They took advantage of his inability to read Italian and didn’t pay him his salary for a month. Lameck deserves better treatment.”
Lecce has not yet officially responded to the report and the videos on Instagram, but Banda should brace himself for a fierce backlash. The “Gazzetta dello Sport” even speculates that the club could file a lawsuit for damages, although doing so could harm the club’s reputation and the player’s transfer value. So the drama continues.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.