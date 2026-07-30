Major Youth Movement
After World Cup Exit: Ancelotti “Cleans House” with Brazil!
Brazil’s national soccer team coach Carlo Ancelotti is planning a massive youth overhaul of the “Seleção” for upcoming challenges!
In an interview with the Brazilian media group Globo, the Italian said that Neymar, Casemiro, and Danilo no longer have a place in his plans. The 34-year-old Neymar had hinted at the end of his national team career of his own accord after the 1-2 loss to Norway in the World Cup round of 16, but the other two players in their thirties did not.
“World Cup marks the end of a generation of very important players”
Ancelotti isn’t just looking ahead to the 2030 World Cup; he also wants to noticeably rejuvenate his squad by the 2028 Copa América. Brazil last won that tournament in 2019. “I think the last World Cup marks the end of a generation of very important players,” the coach explained. “We’ll be integrating new players.” However, some of the current mainstays are expected to stay, such as Marquinhos. “We also need continuity. But there’s the idea of change—of bringing in a new generation.”
The Italian explained that he had been contacted by Italy regarding the recently vacant head coaching position. However, he said his decision to decline the offer had nothing to do with his contract in Brazil. “I have a job to do here. I’ve been very well received here.” In September, Brazil will play two friendly matches against Australia.
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