After World Cup Exit: Ancelotti “Cleans House” with Brazil!

“World Cup marks the end of a generation of very important players”

Ancelotti isn’t just looking ahead to the 2030 World Cup; he also wants to noticeably rejuvenate his squad by the 2028 Copa América. Brazil last won that tournament in 2019. “I think the last World Cup marks the end of a generation of very important players,” the coach explained. “We’ll be integrating new players.” However, some of the current mainstays are expected to stay, such as Marquinhos. “We also need continuity. But there’s the idea of change—of bringing in a new generation.”