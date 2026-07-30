Mayor After the Storm: “That’s Life in the Mountains”

“Oh my, here it comes!”

The district of Vent was particularly hard hit. Mayor Ernst Schöpf describes how he experienced the storm. Cumulonimbus clouds and thunderstorms along the main Alpine ridge had already been forecast earlier in the day. In the evening, however, the weather conditions deteriorated rapidly. Looking toward the Venter Valley around 8:30 p.m., he thought to himself: “Oh boy, this is going to be bad!”