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A Bizarre Stop

Reckless E-Bike Rider Crashed Into Patrol Car

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30.07.2026 11:00
One of the two cyclists even had to be briefly detained (stock photo)
One of the two cyclists even had to be briefly detained (stock photo)(Bild: APA/HARALD SCHNEIDER)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

A traffic stop? That didn’t sit well with two e-bike riders at all. Both tried to flee, with one crashing into the patrol car during a botched U-turn and causing damage. The second rider was so aggressive that he had to be temporarily detained.

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During checks conducted by an undercover patrol from Frankenburg from Wednesday into Thursday, seven drivers were stopped for committing serious violations of the traffic regulations and the Motor Vehicle Act. Five of them were suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; three driver’s licenses were revoked on the spot.

Two e-bike riders sped away
Two of the five drivers stopped refused both to take a breathalyzer test and to be taken to see the medical examiner due to suspected impairment by drugs. These two drivers also attempted to evade arrest: despite the patrol car’s blue lights and siren, they simply continued driving. The first of the two suspects collided with the patrol car while attempting to turn his e-bike during the escape, causing damage in the process.

Temporary Arrest
The second rider, whose attempt to flee was also thwarted, behaved so aggressively that he was briefly detained. During the checks, 41 traffic citations, ten administrative citations, six citations under § 5 of the Road Traffic Regulations (StVO), and one citation under § 14/8 of the Forestry Act (FSG) were issued; in addition, one driver was summoned to the State of Upper Austria for an inspection of his car.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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