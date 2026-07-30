Reckless E-Bike Rider Crashed Into Patrol Car

Two e-bike riders sped away

Two of the five drivers stopped refused both to take a breathalyzer test and to be taken to see the medical examiner due to suspected impairment by drugs. These two drivers also attempted to evade arrest: despite the patrol car’s blue lights and siren, they simply continued driving. The first of the two suspects collided with the patrol car while attempting to turn his e-bike during the escape, causing damage in the process.