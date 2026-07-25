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Injured at the World Cup

“This is hard for me!” World Cup player responds to fan outrage

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25.07.2026 12:47
Controversy over an injury to Barca player Frenkie de Jong.
Controversy over an injury to Barca player Frenkie de Jong.(Bild: AP/Dolores Ochoa)
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The blow runs deep—both for all Barça fans and for Frenkie de Jong himself. The Dutch midfielder, who was playing for his country at the World Cup, has been injured and will be sidelined for the time being. This has caused frustration among FC Barcelona supporters and sparked some harsh comments. These, in turn, have prompted an emotional response from the midfielder. 

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De Jong played in every World Cup match for the Netherlands, but had been struggling with knee pain toward the end. After being eliminated in the Round of 16 against Morocco (2–3 on penalty kicks), the Dutchman returned to Europe and underwent an examination.

On Thursday, the bad news finally came. As FC Barcelona announced, de Jong has suffered a torn medial collateral ligament. Although surgery is not necessary, the midfielder will be sidelined for several months.

This news caused great frustration among the Catalan club’s fans. They cannot understand why the player remained on the field during the World Cup—even into extra time—despite being in pain. There were some harsh online comments directed at the Dutchman, which even forced him to speak out. 

Emotional statement from the Dutch player
“Dear fans, I don’t usually pay much attention to what’s written about me, the team, or the club. But lately, there’s been a lot of speculation about my injury and my situation at Barca. It’s hard for me to see people questioning my relationship with and commitment to the club based on false reports,” de Jong said in a statement, expressing his frustration. 

Frenkie de Jong in his FC Barcelona jersey.
Frenkie de Jong in his FC Barcelona jersey.(Bild: AFP/JOSEP LAGO)

Finally, the Dutch player addressed the situation surrounding his injury at the World Cup: “I injured my knee during the World Cup. After the initial examinations, the doctors told me it was a minor injury and that it wouldn’t get worse if I kept playing. The only challenge was playing through some pain, but I’ve always done that throughout my entire career, both for my club and for my country.” 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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