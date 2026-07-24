Terror in the Red Sea: Why Oil Prices Are Skyrocketing

The newly escalated war with Iran continues to keep oil prices in a stranglehold. After the regime in Tehran fired on merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. has been striking back night after night with airstrikes. Hardly any tankers are now venturing through the strait, and as a result, the price of Brent crude has been rising for weeks. It currently stands at just under $100 per barrel (195 liters).