How 200 Passengers Narrowly Escaped Disaster

Investigations into the circumstances of the accident are ongoing

Emergency responders, including the Vienna Professional Rescue Service with its special operations unit, were alerted around 4 a.m. The fire department first checked whether anyone might be in the water and secured the ship. The emergency responders also checked whether the violent collisions had caused holes in the hull, allowing water to enter. According to initial reports, this was not the case. The investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident is ongoing.