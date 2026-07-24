A Barrage of Ridicule and Scorn
“Scandalous defeat” in Europa League qualifying
A major upset in the Europa League qualifiers: Benfica Lisbon suffered a 1-2 loss to FC St. Gallen on Thursday. While the Swiss media are celebrating the sensation, people in Portugal are calling it a “scandalous defeat.”
No one saw this coming! Thanks to goals by Aliou Balde (37th minute) and Tom Gaal (80th), FC St. Gallen defeated the top Portuguese club Benfica Lisbon 2-1 in the first leg of the second round of Europa League qualifying. Rafa Silva (44th minute) had temporarily tied the score.
In Portugal, there is utter disbelief. “A scandalous defeat for Benfica,” rants the daily newspaper “A Bola,” for example. “To say it was terrible would still be a compliment to Benfica!” And “Record” scoffs: “Do they even know that the season has already started?” For Benfica’s new coach, Marco Silva, it was a debut to forget.
Did Benfica underestimate the Swiss?
In Switzerland, on the other hand, the jubilation is immense. “Blick” even calls it “one of the greatest victories in the club’s history” and asks: “Did the Portuguese underestimate their opponent?” The second leg takes place in Lisbon on Thursday (9 p.m.). Benfica will be under immense pressure then.
Possible Opponents for Sturm
The matchup is also interesting from the Austrian perspective: St. Gallen and Benfica are potential opponents for Sturm Graz in the third round of Europa League qualifying. However, this would only happen if Austria’s runner-up loses its second-round Champions League qualifier against Heart of Midlothian. At the moment, that doesn’t seem likely—after Tuesday’s 4-0 victory in the first leg, advancement should be a mere formality for the Styrians.
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