“Scandalous defeat” in Europa League qualifying

Possible Opponents for Sturm

The matchup is also interesting from the Austrian perspective: St. Gallen and Benfica are potential opponents for Sturm Graz in the third round of Europa League qualifying. However, this would only happen if Austria’s runner-up loses its second-round Champions League qualifier against Heart of Midlothian. At the moment, that doesn’t seem likely—after Tuesday’s 4-0 victory in the first leg, advancement should be a mere formality for the Styrians.