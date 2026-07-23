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Olympique Lyon is calling

Will the “forgotten” Austrian defender end up at Lyon?

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23.07.2026 11:01
Felix Bacher in action
Felix Bacher in action(Bild: AFP/MIGUEL RIOPA)
Porträt von Hannes Maierhofer
Von Hannes Maierhofer

Quietly, discreetly, and almost unnoticed in Austria, he has established himself as a key player at Portuguese first-division club GD Estoril Praia—and suddenly, he could be heading to one of Europe’s top-five leagues: Defender Felix Bacher has apparently caught the eye of French powerhouse Olympique Lyon!

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As “Foot Mercato” reports, negotiations between the Schwaz native’s current employer and the seven-time Ligue 1 champion are said to be at an advanced stage—with a transfer fee of a whopping four million euros on the table.

Hasn’t missed a single minute of play
The 1.90-meter-tall Bacher has been under contract on Portugal’s Atlantic coast since July 25, 2024; after a rough start, he has been an indispensable part of the starting lineup since the 11th round of the 2024–25 season. This season, he hasn’t missed a single minute of play and led his club to a secure 10th-place finish in the 18-team league.

Felix Bacher
Felix Bacher(Bild: Estoril)

Off to the Champions League?
Speculation about an intra-Portuguese transfer for the Tyrolean had already surfaced the previous year. “There were inquiries,” Bacher’s agent Thomas Böhm confirmed to the “Krone” at the time, but nothing concrete came of them. Only in Austria did his strong performances go almost unnoticed; he didn’t even make the World Cup squad as a reserve.

As a player in the league of the World Cup fourth-place finisher—which is undoubtedly more in the spotlight of the Austrian sports public than Portugal’s—that could very well change if the transfer goes through. On top of that, Lyon will be competing in the Champions League qualifiers, thanks to their fourth-place finish in last season’s Ligue 1...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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