Unacceptable Conditions
“I’ve even been choked once myself!”
Aggressive assaults, in-house security, and people helping themselves to free clothing in the store: Employees at the KiK branch in Linz describe to the “Krone” during an on-site visit what they’re facing across from the Volksgarten.
Last week, the “Krone” reported on feces in changing rooms, drug dealing, and massive problems at the KiK store on Südliche Landstraße. Together with VP City Council Vice Chair Martin Hajart, we went on a site visit to see the situation for ourselves.
“Completely soiled clothing”
What store manager Karyna Shkliaruk and Austria sales manager Klara Geringer described during the visit offers a telling glimpse into the situation. “Some people come in with completely soiled clothing, simply change, leave their old clothes behind, and walk out with new clothes—without paying, of course,” explains Sales Manager Klara Geringer.
Shoplifting has long been a part of everyday life
Such incidents are no longer the exception. It’s just another facet of the conditions the “Krone” has already reported on: fitting rooms are misused as restrooms, people drink and cause disturbances in front of the store, and shoplifting has long been a part of everyday life. The result: KiK now employs its own security staff. “Without security, it just wouldn’t work anymore,” Geringer says candidly.
Store team leader Karyna Shkliaruk describes just how much the situation is taking a toll on the staff. “We’re a great team, but of course it’s not nice when things like this keep happening.” Many people react aggressively when approached. “I’ve even been choked once.”
“An Unacceptable Situation”
For Martin Hajart, these accounts are a clear warning sign. “It’s unacceptable that people who simply want to do their jobs have to live in fear every day or even endure physical assaults. This is unreasonable for those affected and an unacceptable situation for our city,” says the VP’s deputy mayor. Swift action is needed to restore safety and cleanliness in this area.
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