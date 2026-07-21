“I’ve even been choked once myself!”

Shoplifting has long been a part of everyday life

Such incidents are no longer the exception. It’s just another facet of the conditions the “Krone” has already reported on: fitting rooms are misused as restrooms, people drink and cause disturbances in front of the store, and shoplifting has long been a part of everyday life. The result: KiK now employs its own security staff. “Without security, it just wouldn’t work anymore,” Geringer says candidly.