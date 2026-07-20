Immeasurable Pain
“It Takes Time to Heal”—Messi Leaves His Future Open!
Soccer superstar Lionel Messi has spoken out for the first time since losing the World Cup final and left his future with the Argentine national team up in the air!
“The pain is immeasurable, and this wound needs time to heal,” the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram the day after the 0-1 loss to the new world champions, Spain. Messi had left the stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday without comment. The XXL tournament in the U.S. was already his sixth World Cup.
“This team has reached two World Cup finals in a row!”
It looked very much like a farewell when Messi cried in front of his own fans. “It’s hard to fully appreciate our success just yet, but this team has reached two World Cup finals in a row,” Messi wrote. He did not specifically address his own future.
It will be four years until the next World Cup, which is scheduled to include a match in Buenos Aires in 2030. Messi would be just shy of his 43rd birthday when the tournament begins.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every message and every greeting!”
The captain of the dethroned world champions posted a photo alongside his words, showing him in a pensive pose with the medal around his neck. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every message and every greeting. Once again, we’ve managed to stand together as a nation and share the immense pride of being Argentine,” Messi said.
Criticism had arisen after the final regarding the sometimes rude behavior of some of his teammates, particularly that of Leandro Paredes. Messi also congratulated his adopted home of Spain on its second World Cup title after 2010.
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