“Idiot!” Paredes Loses His Cool

Leandro Paredes’ frustration over losing the World Cup clearly runs deep. After Spain’s 1–0 victory in extra time over Argentina in the World Cup final, the midfielder caused an ugly scene with a violent outburst. Paredes first grabbed Spain’s Eric Garcia by the throat. When Gavi rushed to his teammate’s aid, the Argentine also lunged at the Barcelona star. Only several Argentine teammates were able to restrain the 32-year-old in time, thereby preventing a larger brawl from breaking out. Spain’s players also immediately rushed over to protect their teammates. Referees and coaches had to intervene before the situation slowly calmed down again.