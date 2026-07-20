Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Pulls off a stranglehold

“Idiot!” Paredes Loses His Cool

Nachrichten
20.07.2026 00:53
Argentina’s Leandro Paredes caused some unsavory scenes after the final whistle.
Argentina’s Leandro Paredes caused some unsavory scenes after the final whistle.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/x.com Screenshots)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

Leandro Paredes lost his cool after the final whistle! Following Argentina’s 0-1 loss to Spain in the World Cup final, the Argentine resorted to a chokehold and threw a Spanish player to the ground. “What an idiot,” commented ORF expert Andi Herzog on the heated scene.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Leandro Paredes’ frustration over losing the World Cup clearly runs deep. After Spain’s 1–0 victory in extra time over Argentina in the World Cup final, the midfielder caused an ugly scene with a violent outburst. Paredes first grabbed Spain’s Eric Garcia by the throat. When Gavi rushed to his teammate’s aid, the Argentine also lunged at the Barcelona star. Only several Argentine teammates were able to restrain the 32-year-old in time, thereby preventing a larger brawl from breaking out. Spain’s players also immediately rushed over to protect their teammates. Referees and coaches had to intervene before the situation slowly calmed down again.


 had alreadybeenon the verge of being sent off during the match. In fact, Paredes had been teetering on the edge of a red card throughout the 120 minutes. He repeatedly drew attention for overly harsh fouls, received a yellow card just six minutes after coming on as a substitute at halftime, and engaged in several heated verbal exchanges with Spanish players. Paredes can count himself lucky that referee Slavko Vincic turned a blind eye to several incidents and didn’t send him off early.

(Bild: AP/Yuki Iwamura)

Herzog Speaks Out
ORF expert Andreas Herzog hadstrong wordsfor the outburst after the final whistle. When TV footage showed the scenes, the former ÖFB national team player simply said, “What an idiot!”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
20.07.2026 00:53
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf