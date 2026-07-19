Historic Jackpot: The lottery host drew these numbers

It was the first eight-fold jackpot in Austria’s lottery history. Anyone who picked these numbers could have won it: 1, 10, 15, 21, 29, 42, and the bonus number 36.

Was it won this time?

It’s not yet clear whether the right numbers were selected this time. But given the high number of entries, it’s likely. The winner—or winners—can look forward to the twelve million euros in the jackpot. The big question is: What can you do with that kind of money?