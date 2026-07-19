Twelve million euros are up for grabs
Historic Jackpot: The lottery host drew these numbers
The historic record drawing for “6 out of 45” offered a prize of 12 million euros. The rush was enormous, with as many as 200 entries submitted per second at times. On Sunday evening, the balls were drawn—and these were the winning numbers.
It was the first eight-fold jackpot in Austria’s lottery history. Anyone who picked these numbers could have won it: 1, 10, 15, 21, 29, 42, and the bonus number 36.
Was it won this time?
It’s not yet clear whether the right numbers were selected this time. But given the high number of entries, it’s likely. The winner—or winners—can look forward to the twelve million euros in the jackpot. The big question is: What can you do with that kind of money?
Among other things, you could buy a historic villa in a prime Vienna location and an exclusive chalet in Kitzbühel. Or you could set your sights on a penthouse in Dubai or a vineyard in Tuscany.
One option: Take a dive
If you want to go off the grid with the money, a trip aboard a luxury submarine—the world’s most expensive hotel—in the Caribbean waters off the island of St. Lucia is the perfect option. One night costs 150,000 euros per person. So that would cover a stay of just under three months.
By the way, there has never been a repeat of the same six-number combination in two or more jackpots. The numbers drawn most frequently are 3 and 43.
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