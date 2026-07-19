Victory at Spa! Kimi Antonelli Extends His World Championship Lead

Russell, however, did not blame his compatriot for the accident. “I’m not mad at Lewis. I just shouldn’t have been there. I was two spots ahead of him at the start and was then overtaken by three cars,” he said. After the ensuing safety car period, Antonelli continued to lead the race on the hilly, historic circuit in the Ardennes, with the rest of the field trailing by a matter of seconds. Norris, who had started from 13th on the grid after a ten-place penalty, quickly worked his way up to sixth place. Verstappen switched to the hardest tire set on the 18th of 44 laps; Antonelli countered one lap later despite having better tire wear and shortly after a virtual safety car—thereby relinquishing his lead.