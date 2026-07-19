Serious Allegations
Doctor Accused of Killing Cancer Patient
A cancer patient is dead—and her doctor must now answer for his actions in court. Did a controversial treatment cost the 44-year-old her life? Why did the doctor prescribe medications outside their approved indications? On Thursday, witnesses and experts will provide answers.
A doctor from the Hausruckviertel region will face serious allegations on Thursday during his trial at the Wels Regional Court. The prosecution accuses the 63-year-old general practitioner of causing the death of a 44-year-old woman through gross negligence.
Did Not Consult with Oncologists
Despite the patient’s ongoing chemotherapy and already significantly elevated liver enzyme levels, the defendant is alleged to have recommended that she take several non-evidence-based active ingredients and prescribed two medications for so-called off-label use—without providing adequate information or consulting the treating oncologists.
Multiple organ failure led to death
As a result, the patient is said to have suffered acute kidney failure, severe liver damage, and ultimately multi-organ failure shortly thereafter. In September 2025, the 44-year-old died from the consequences. “The defendant does not admit guilt. However, an expert opinion and the medical history establish a causal link between the treatment and the patient’s death,” says Kerstin Kutsam of the Wels District Attorney’s Office.
The 63-year-old was therefore charged with manslaughter due to gross negligence. If convicted, the physician faces up to three years in prison. In addition to two experts (a pharmacist and a medical examiner), the widower, the victim’s mother, and several witnesses will also testify on Thursday.
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