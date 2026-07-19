Doctor Accused of Killing Cancer Patient

Multiple organ failure led to death

As a result, the patient is said to have suffered acute kidney failure, severe liver damage, and ultimately multi-organ failure shortly thereafter. In September 2025, the 44-year-old died from the consequences. “The defendant does not admit guilt. However, an expert opinion and the medical history establish a causal link between the treatment and the patient’s death,” says Kerstin Kutsam of the Wels District Attorney’s Office.