Traveled 13,000 Kilometers to Commit Burglaries

A Long Journey

The fact that South Americans come to Austria to commit burglaries is nothing new; “it has been particularly noticeable in Vienna and Lower Austria for a few years now,” says Christian Schmidseder of the Upper Austrian State Criminal Police Office. The perpetrators arrive by plane and rent a vehicle from major car rental companies for their criminal “sightseeing tour.” “They then drive across Europe; it’s not uncommon for them to cover 5,000 kilometers in just a few days,” says the investigator.