Escaped from the wreckage
Fatal Crash: 15-Year-Old Speaks Out
Following Sunday’s tragic plane crash in Neuhaus in the Ötscher region (Lower Austria), which left two dead and two injured, the 15-year-old survivor has now been interviewed. She confirms the previous assumption of a technical malfunction.
On Sunday at around 11:40 a.m., the Piper PA-28 crashed in a wooded area near Neuhaus in the Scheibbs district. The small plane was carrying four people. For the pilot (47) and a female passenger of the same age, help came too late; a 15-year-old girl and her 41-year-old uncle were airlifted to hospitals, some with serious injuries.
Miraculously, the teenager managed to free herself from the wreckage. The girl was able to leave the hospital on Monday. The 41-year-old man remains in intensive care. Pilot Michael K. (47) and Sylvana G. (47)—an acquaintance of the family—were killed in the crash.
Girl Describes the Dramatic Crash
The 15-year-old has now been interviewed by police about the sequence of events leading up to the crash. She reported that the small plane had experienced several engine misfires prior to the tragic accident. This confirms the assumption that a technical malfunction likely caused the crash.
Investigators therefore continue to assume that engine failure was the cause. As reported, the pilot had radioed a problem with oil pressure shortly before the crash. Ultimately, the Piper crashed in the steep forested area near the Ötscher.
The sightseeing flight was a gift from the 41-year-old to his niece. They took off from Seitenstetten early Sunday morning. The wreckage was recovered and secured that same Sunday evening.
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