Tractor Tragedy: Mother Found Her Family After the Accident

“It’s hard when you can’t help anymore”

The operation clearly took a toll on the responders, as the fire department described. “It was a very stressful operation because we knew the people personally and a child was involved. That presents an enormous emotional challenge for the rescue teams. We normally respond to a call to help. It’s all the more difficult when that’s no longer possible. Nevertheless, we have to function and fulfill our duty,” one of the experienced firefighters told the “Krone.”