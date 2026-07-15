Father and Daughter Dead
Tractor Tragedy: Mother Found Her Family After the Accident
One day after the tragic tractor accident in Satteins, Vorarlberg, more and more details are emerging. A father and his six-year-old daughter lost their lives in the accident on a steep meadow; the four-year-old sister survived and is currently in the hospital. Particularly heartbreaking: The mother didn’t discover the accident site until hours after her family had failed to return home.
The scenes are truly shocking: On the morning of July 14, a father was out with his two young daughters on a meadow in the Zwischentobel area. They were driving a tractor with a trailer when the vehicle, weighing several metric tons, suddenly began to slide. The vehicle lost traction, tipped over, and rolled down the steep slope.
The tractor driver and his six-year-old daughter died in the accident; the second daughter (4) was airlifted to Feldkirch Regional Hospital with injuries of an unspecified severity.
The tragedy went unnoticed for hours
What made it particularly tragic was that, since the accident occurred in a remote area, no one initially realized what had happened. Because her husband and two daughters were away for an unusually long time, the mother eventually became very worried. She set out to see where the three had gone—and stumbled upon the horrific accident scene. Thinking quickly, she immediately dialed 911.
For the father and his six-year-old daughter, however, any help came too late—they succumbed to their severe injuries at the scene. The four-year-old daughter survived the accident with injuries of an unspecified severity. She received first aid on the scene from the emergency physician and was then flown by rescue helicopter to the Feldkirch Regional Hospital.
Large-Scale Response at the Accident Scene: Privacy Screen for the Victims
After the alarm was raised, a large contingent of emergency responders immediately rushed to the scene to fight to save the family’s lives. In addition to the emergency medical services and an emergency medical helicopter, the Satteins and Frastanz volunteer fire departments, as well as the mountain rescue team, were on the scene. The police supported the search and investigation with several patrol cars, drones, and the police helicopter “Libelle.”
To protect the family’s privacy and ensure that rescue efforts could be carried out with the utmost respect, emergency responders cordoned off a wide area around the accident site. Press photographers were not permitted to enter the area until the two deceased individuals and the injured child had been removed. A crisis intervention team was also called in to support the relatives and rescuers during these difficult hours.
“It’s hard when you can’t help anymore”
The operation clearly took a toll on the responders, as the fire department described. “It was a very stressful operation because we knew the people personally and a child was involved. That presents an enormous emotional challenge for the rescue teams. We normally respond to a call to help. It’s all the more difficult when that’s no longer possible. Nevertheless, we have to function and fulfill our duty,” one of the experienced firefighters told the “Krone.”
Exactly how the tractor came to slide down the slope remains unclear at this time and is the subject of an ongoing police investigation.
Deep Grief the Day After: Mayor Promises Help
One day after the tragedy, the quiet community of Satteins is in shock. Mayor Andreas Dobler (Together for Satteins) expressed his deep sorrow: “It is tragic when a young father loses his life along with his child.”
The mayor announced immediate support: Should the family need financial assistance following the accident, the municipality would organize it quickly and without red tape. He added that it is now also important to communicate the consequences of the tragic accident at the kindergarten in a sensitive and age-appropriate manner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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