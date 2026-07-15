Confirmed by the “Krone”
This ZiB Star Is Applying for the Top Job at ORF
“Zeit im Bild” anchor Nadja Bernhard has applied for the position of regional director in Styria, as confirmed to the “Krone” by the ORF. Whether she will make the career leap is not yet a foregone conclusion.
It went as expected: Applicants had until midnight on Tuesday to express their interest in one (or even several) top jobs at ORF. Emails were still coming in during the final hours of the deadline. The Foundation Board had set up a separate email account for this purpose; only the designated new Director General, Clemens Pig, has access to it.
The former manager of the APA news agency does not want to reveal who or how many people applied for the 13 director positions (four at Küniglberg and nine in the regional studios). But some names have leaked out—partly because the applicants themselves made their interest public, and partly because word got around about who is eager for change.
And who will host the ZiB then?
Among the candidates are media professionals from outside the ORF, but also many who have already been working for the public broadcaster. Among them is Nadja Bernhard, who, together with Tarek Leitner, forms one of the two co-hosting pairs for the 7:30 p.m. ZiB.
Bernhard applied on Tuesday for the position of regional director in Styria. Sources within the ORF have confirmed this to the “Krone.” Bernhard herself refuses to comment. A move to the south, however, would have consequences not only for her personally. The ORF would have to find a new anchor for its highest-rated news program. It is, without a doubt, a highly coveted position.
However, the appointment is by no means certain, and this is the result of new legislation that must be applied for the first time in an ORF “election.” On March 13, 2024, the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA) was adopted by the European Parliament; member states had until August 8, 2025, to transpose the regulation into national law, and the provisions are now in effect in Austria as well.
Does Bernhard meet the EU criteria?
The EMFA requires a high degree of transparency. Even during the election of the Director General, all members of the Foundation Board had to individually justify why they chose a particular candidate. These statements were recorded in the minutes and are likely to play a role in future legal proceedings. Unsuccessful applicants have the option to file a lawsuit if they feel they were treated unfairly.
The process is now repeating itself. On July 14, the 13 director positions were advertised. Anyone who wants the top job in a federal state must meet six listed “knowledge and skills” requirements, including “leadership experience.” Candidates must therefore have led teams at some point in their careers.
Nadja Bernhard has undoubtedly been a driving force at ORF for years. The Canadian-born journalist spent ten years traveling the world as a reporter, covering the earthquake zone in Haiti, the Egyptian Revolution in Cairo, and reporting from Libya, Iraq, Rome, and London. She has hosted the “Sommergespräche” (Summer Talks) and has been the anchor of “ZiB” since 2012. However, she has not yet led a larger team.
What speaks in her favor: Clemens Pig must ensure a balanced gender ratio. Of the nine regional news directors, only three are currently women, and two of them did not reapply.
What happens next?
The appointment is still a delicate matter. The foundation board members must also explain here why they voted for whom. The relevant meeting will take place on August 11; at the outset, a decision must be made on how the “election” will be conducted. It is possible that all 13 director positions will be filled as a block, but a separate vote on each position is also an option.
The newly appointed directors will take office on January 1, 2027. The current Styrian regional director, Gerhard Koch, is retiring and did not reapply. According to the ORF salary list, he earns 233,982 euros per year.
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