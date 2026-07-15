4,000 jobs here depend on the crisis-stricken VW Group

A bombshell in our neighboring country: As reported, the German automaker VW is cutting up to 50,000 jobs. In addition, the model lineup is set to be reduced by half. This seismic shift at the corporate headquarters in Wolfsburg could send ripples all the way to us. According to a study by the Economic Research Institute Wifo and the Supply Chain Institute ASCII, approximately 6,300 jobs in the Austrian supplier industry are directly linked to VW—about two-thirds of them, or 4,000, are in Upper Austria.