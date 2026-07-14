Tragedy
17-Year-Old Crashes Into Motorcycle: Innviertel Resident Killed Instantly
A horrific traffic accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon on the B141 (Rieder Straße) near Rottenbach in Upper Austria. A young driver, who had recently obtained his license, apparently failed to see a 54-year-old motorcyclist from Ried im Innkreis while turning. The collision was unfortunately fatal; the man from the Innviertel region could not be resuscitated.
The 17-year-old driver from Rottenbach had been traveling by car on the B 141 toward Grieskirchen on Tuesday, coming from his hometown. Near the village of Innernsee, the young driver reportedly intended to turn left toward Watzing at around 4:50 p.m.
At the same time, however, a 54-year-old motorcyclist from Ried im Innkreis was traveling in the opposite lane, coming from the direction of Grieskirchen. The 17-year-old likely did not see the motorcyclist, or at least saw him too late. A violent collision ensued.
Thrown onto the Road
The car struck the motorcycle at a right angle. The 54-year-old was violently thrown from his motorcycle onto the road and lay there motionless.
Despite immediate first aid and 40 minutes of resuscitation attempts, the man from the Innviertel region could not be revived. The driver who caused the accident went into shock and had to be treated by the Red Cross crisis intervention team.
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