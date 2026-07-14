LIVE Today: France vs. Spain in the Semifinals

A squad that, according to the superstar, still has room to grow. “As things stand right now, it’s not the best national team I’ve ever played for, but perhaps the one with the greatest potential—one that allows us to look to the future with optimism,” Mbappé said. “This is a team we can dream with, even if the best teams are the ones that win.” The 27-year-old therefore considers any special accolades to be premature (for now). “We still have to prove ourselves before anyone can call us invincible—or whatever.”