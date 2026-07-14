2026 World Cup LIVE UPDATES
LIVE Today: France vs. Spain in the Semifinals
First semifinal at the 2026 World Cup: World Cup runner-up France faces European champion Spain. We’re covering the match live (see below). The score is currently 0–1!
Here’s the LIVE TICKER:
The “final before the final”—Spain’s ball-handling maestros face off against France’s star-studded squad, which has yet to concede a goal in the knockout stage. Lamine Yamal seemed unfazed by this. “If they have to fear anyone, it’s us,” Spain’s young star said boldly to the French. “We’re not afraid.” Having conceded just one goal in the tournament, “La Roja” has established itself as a defensive powerhouse.
For Lamine Yamal, too, the 101st of 104 games at the North American World Cup is a kind of early final. “For me, we’re the two best teams in this World Cup,” declared the FC Barcelona dribbling wizard after advancing to the semifinals with a 2-1 win over Belgium. Yamal added that he believes, “Everyone has been expecting this match since the start of the World Cup. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Lamine Yamal recalls duels he’s won
Even Spanish head coach Luis de la Fuente, who is usually so level-headed in his comments, was full of enthusiasm ahead of the matchup. “It’s going to be a fantastic game. It’ll be the final before the final. The two best teams in the tournament,” he said. Since winning the title in 2010, Spain has consistently been eliminated in the round of 16, while France, on the other hand, won the title in 2018 and also reached the final in 2022. “Of course, we’re facing a true giant of soccer, but we’re capable of winning this game,” said De la Fuente.
The Iberians’ hopes rest—how could it be otherwise—on Lamine Yamal, who celebrated his birthday on Monday. Perhaps, at 19, he’ll deliver the standout performance the world has been waiting for at this World Cup. His team can go into the match with the utmost confidence, claimed the teenager who’s been making headlines. “We’re the ones who’ve already knocked them out,” Yamal emphasized, referring to their most recent encounters—a 2-1 victory in the 2024 European Championship semifinals and a 5-4 win in the Nations League semifinals a year ago.
The tournament bracket:
Offensive Firepower Meets Defensive Fortress
Spain’s defense has beenlikea fortress in North America so far. Fewer than ten shots have been fired directly at goalkeeper Unai Simon’s net. But now the most high-caliber offense that world soccer currently has to offer will be storming toward it. Kylian Mbappé (8 goals) and Ousmane Dembélé (5), sometimes brilliantly set up by Michael Olise, have found a way past every opponent so far. The “Bleus” have already scored three or more goals four times in this World Cup. But they’ve not only demonstrated their skill on the field; they’ve also kept their cool—as in their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16.
Fears that arose when Mbappé took a seat on the bench with his ankle taped during the 2–0 quarterfinal victory over Morocco proved unfounded. “I took a blow to the ankle, but everything’s fine,” Mbappé said. In his race with Lionel Messi (21 goals) for the World Cup record, the 20-time World Cup goalscorer is now set for the next round.
France Aims for Third Consecutive World Cup Final
France has appeared in four of the last seven World Cup finals—but the “Equipe Tricolore” refused to dwell on the July 19 final in East Rutherford. “We’re staying humble; we won’t fall into that trap,” promised defender Ibrahima Konate. For outgoing head coach Didier Deschamps, a win against Spain would mark his third consecutive World Cup final appearance—a feat no national team coach has ever achieved. The 57-year-old was able to further develop France toward the end of his tenure: From a team that won the World Cup in 2018 with defensive stability and ruthless counterattacks to a more technically skilled squad that no longer relies entirely on Mbappé’s brilliance, as it did in 2022.
A squad that, according to the superstar, still has room to grow. “As things stand right now, it’s not the best national team I’ve ever played for, but perhaps the one with the greatest potential—one that allows us to look to the future with optimism,” Mbappé said. “This is a team we can dream with, even if the best teams are the ones that win.” The 27-year-old therefore considers any special accolades to be premature (for now). “We still have to prove ourselves before anyone can call us invincible—or whatever.”
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