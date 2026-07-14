Austria Confirms Attacks by Russian Hackers

In response, the EU is set to announce the largest package of cyber sanctions in its history later this week. This includes summoning the Russian ambassador in Austria—as well as in Germany, France, and other EU countries. The attacks on critical infrastructure are being strongly condemned.

Austria is investing in the protection of its IT systems

Austria will better protect its IT systems through technical, organizational, and personnel measures. In light of increasing cyber threats, investments in IT security are also included in the 2027/28 biennial budget.