Controversy Over Tour Hotels: Heat, Spiders, and Dirt

The hotels for the teams are selected by the Tour organizer, ASO. Pogacar recently spent a night in an old hotel that lacked air conditioning. However, the problem was solved by portable air conditioners they brought along and special cooling mattress pads for the professional cyclists. A heat wave is currently sweeping through France. Temperatures are reaching nearly 40 degrees in parts of the Massif Central. On Sunday, for the first time in history, a stage of the 113th Tour de France was shortened due to the heat.