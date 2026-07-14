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Videos Go Viral

Controversy Over Tour Hotels: Heat, Spiders, and Dirt

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14.07.2026 14:12
The teams’ hotels aren’t exactly making the riders happy.
The teams’ hotels aren’t exactly making the riders happy.(Bild: Krone-Collage/AFP/ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT, Screenshot/Instagram_tobias_johannessen)
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Von krone Sport

Norwegian professional cyclist Anders Halland Johannessen used the coverage of top star Tadej Pogacar’s hotel to voice his own criticism of an accommodation during the Tour de France. Despite the sweltering heat, there was no air conditioning at the Slovenian superstar’s hotel. “Could be worse—this is ours,” Johannessen wrote on Platform X, panning his cell phone camera to a corner of the room where spider webs and dirt are visible.

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At the end of the clip, the pro can be seen with a look of disgust on his face. Another video on Instagram showed Johannessen and a Uno-X teammate setting up their beds on the hotel balcony and spending the night outdoors.

“Sleep 7/7”
Johannessen commented: “The inside of the hotel: questionable.” He added that the outside was very nice. After the night, he wrote: “Sleep 7/7 – I’d recommend it.”

The hotels for the teams are selected by the Tour organizer, ASO. Pogacar recently spent a night in an old hotel that lacked air conditioning. However, the problem was solved by portable air conditioners they brought along and special cooling mattress pads for the professional cyclists. A heat wave is currently sweeping through France. Temperatures are reaching nearly 40 degrees in parts of the Massif Central. On Sunday, for the first time in history, a stage of the 113th Tour de France was shortened due to the heat.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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